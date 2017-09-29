Slaven Bilic criticism is unfair, says Paul Clement

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has come under fire this season after picking up just four points in six Premier League fixtures.
The Hammers host Swansea City at the London Stadium this weekend and opposition manager Paul Clement has offered his opinion on the rumours suggesting that Bilic’s tenure at the club could reach a premature end. Swansea are just one point ahead of West Ham and sit at 15th on the table.
“It is unfair,” said Clement addressing the pressures and the scrutiny that modern football managers subjected to.
“In such a short period that managers are under pressure. De Boer has gone after four and after six we are talking about more managers leaving.
“I know Slaven, I met him when he as at Besiktas, he has a lot of passion and experience and I think the fans like him and his personality.”
Carlo Ancelotti is one of the names linked with West Ham following his dismissal from Bayern Munich this week. The Italian is no stranger to English football from his time with Chelsea where he won the Premier League and FA Cup double in his first season with the Blues.