Sky Sports pundit suggests drastic measure to address Özil conundrum

Arsenal are fifth on the Premier League table after recording four wins in the seven games played so far.
After a disappointing run of form early on in the season, Arsenal head to Watford this weekend at the back of four successive wins. The sudden upturn in fortunes has coincided with the absence of one player through injury – Mesut Özil. The German international has once again made a slow start to the season and is yet to register a goal or an assist. Unsurprisingly, the former Real Madrid man has come under scrutiny.
Former Arsenal payer Paul Merson, famous for his rants on Sky Sports, has suggested that Arsene Wenger should drop Ozil this weekend against Watford.
“I wouldn’t put Mesut Ozil back into the side,” he told Sky Sports.
“He doesn’t work hard enough for the team. He is a top player but the least you can do is work hard. If you have got talent you have had a result – and he has talent – but I have seen players with much less talent than him have a bigger impact on games, which can’t be right.”
Despite the Gunners’ impressive form, Merson believes that Wenger’s men could find it difficult against Watford.
“This is a hard game for Arsenal. It would be a big result if Arsenal won here. I know Man City scored six at Watford but Arsenal are not in the same class.”
Watford currently occupy the eight spot on the league table after winning three and drawing three matches this season.