Sky Sports pundit predicts the result of Wolverhampton vs Derby County

Wolves host Derby County in the Championship later tonight and the league leaders will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.
The hosts are on the brink of promotion after the massive win over Cardiff City. Nuno Espirito Santo will be looking to win the remaining games and finish the season as strongly as possible now.
Meanwhile, Derby County have bounced back from their poor run of form with two consecutive defeats. The Rams will fancy their chances of an upset here but Wolves are way too superior in terms of quality.
Wolves will be firm favourites heading into this one and Derby will need to produce a master class to win away from home.
Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that a home win is very much on the cards here. Wolves are full of confidence right now and they have the momentum with them.
Prutton went on to predict a 2-0 win for the home side with Ruben Neves to score first.
He said: “What a big win that was for Wolves against Cardiff on Friday night. Two survive two late penalties just shows that it’s their year and it shouldn’t be too long before they seal promotion and then the title. Derby have two wins in a row, which is massive for them after their poor run before that. They would rather go pretty much anywhere than Molineux at the moment, though. Home win for me.”