Sky Sports pundit predicts the result of Aston Villa vs Cardiff City

Aston Villa host Cardiff City in the Championship later tonight and both teams will be looking to pick up a win and improve their chances of promotion.
The hosts are going through a slump right now and Steve Bruce will be expecting a big reaction from his players.
Aston Villa have won just one of their last five matches and they cannot afford to drop more points if they want to secure a place in the play-offs.
Meanwhile, Cardiff will be determined to secure a win after their loss against Wolves. Neil Warnock’s men are second in the table right now and Fulham are breathing down their necks.
The Bluebirds will want to secure automatic promotion and these are must-win games for them.
Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that Cardiff will return to winning ways here. Aston Villa’s poor run of form is likely to continue.
Prutton went on to predict a 2-0 win for the away side as well. He also claimed that Gary Madine will score the first goal for Cardiff.
He said: “How much will the manner of Cardiff’s defeat at Wolves impact them going forward? Suddenly the gap between themselves and Fulham is just two points, and even though Neil Warnock’s side have a game in hand it would still be a huge blow to find themselves outside of the top two. Aston Villa would have hoped to be the side doing the chasing, but one win in five seems to have left them with too much to do. Victory is essential for them on Tuesday night but I think Cardiff will get back to winning ways here.”