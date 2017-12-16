According to talkSPORT, Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has been told he has two games to save his job, after the Potters suffered a 3-0 home defeat to West Ham on Saturday afternoon.
City are 17th in the Premier League table with 16 points from 18 games this season, coming off the back of five defeats in their last half a dozen outings. Only Newcastle United and Swansea City have lost more games (11) than the Potters (10), but no side have conceded as many goals (39).
As a result, Hughes finds his position under threat. Stoke’s next two games are against West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion, and failure in the upcoming fixtures is likely to see the 54-year-old lose his job. Appointed in May 2013, Hughes led Stoke to top-half finishes three seasons on the bounce before last season’s debacle.
City finished with just 44 points (13th place) in 2016/17, their worst total under Hughes, and this season has seen them fare even worse. Sixteen points at this point in the campaign is Stoke’s worst start to a season since their 2008-promotion to the Premier League. And with supporters now turning on the team and their manager, Hughes could be the sixth Premier League boss to be sacked.
Premier League managers sacked this season
• Frank de Boer (Crystal Palace) on September 11
• Craig Shakespeare (Leicester City) on October 17
• Ronald Koeman (Everton) on October 23
• Slaven Bilic (West Ham) on November 6
• Tony Pulis (West Brom) on November 20
Stats from Transfermarkt.