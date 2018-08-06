Signing Danny Ings could be a huge gamble from Newcastle United

Danny Ings is expected to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window and latest reports suggest that Newcastle United are looking to sign him.
Signed from Burnley in 2015, Ings has only managed 25 appearances for the Reds, spending most of the time battling with injuries, one after another.
Roberto Firmino is Liverpool’s first choice centre forward, and Daniel Sturridge is also back in contention, which means Ings will struggle to get regular game time at Anfield.
He will be allowed to leave as a result with the Northern Echo reporting that Rafa Benitez wants him as one of the two forward arrivals this week.
Newcastle are reportedly looking to secure a deal for West Brom striker Salomon Rondon and the Magpies are also keen to sign Ings – who is on £60k-per-week at Liverpool – this week.
The report says Ings is now “interested in heading to Tyneside” with Liverpool reportedly demanding £20 million for the player who has two years left on his current deal.
Newcastle are looking to sign him on a season-long loan with a view to a £15m permanent switch if top-flight survival is secured at the end of the season.
While Ings is a natural goalscorer with proven Premier league experience, his poor injury record goes against him, and that is why his signing could be a huge gamble.
He has not been involved with the Reds’ first team for most of pre-season which means Newcastle could get a player who is not yet ready for regular first team action just yet.
When fit and firing, Newcastle can expect goals from him, but whether he can stay injury free throughout the season remains a big question. And after a not-so-encouraging summer transfer window, the last thing Newcastle need is taking massive gambles while signing players.