Siem de Jong: I wish to return to Newcastle

Dutch midfielder, Siem de Jong, has revealed that he wants to return and play for Newcastle United in the Premier League.
The 28-year-old joined PSV Eindhoven on a season-long loan from Newcastle at the beginning of the season. Rafael Benitez wanted him to play regularly in order to rediscover his match fitness, following an injury-ravaged career on Tyneside.
De Jong claims that he wants to return to Newcastle once his loan spell gets over, and hopes it will be in the Premier League.
The Dutchman also revealed that he regularly follows the club, and exchanges texts with his boss occasionally. He said, as quoted by the Chronicle:
I want to return [to Newcastle]. Newcastle United is a great club, especially when they play in the Premier League.
I hope there opportunities going to get and I want also to fight.
The coach [Benitez] occasionally sends a text message to me, and it’s nice that he does.
I follow Newcastle closely too, I’m even in the WhatsApp group.
De Jong joined the Magpies in 2014 from Ajax, but recurrent injuries have restricted his appearances to just 26 games. While there is no doubt about his quality, Benitez wanted to ensure the Dutch attacking-midfielder remains strong physically.
It remains to be seen whether he will be recalled next season, as his current campaign, once again, has been afflicted by fitness problems. De Jong, whose contract at Newcastle runs till 2020, has scored four goals in 13 Eredivisie games for PSV.