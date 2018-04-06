Should West Ham consider signing Juan Mata in the summer?

With David Moyes reportedly set for a new long term contract (if he guides West Ham to Premier League safety), he will be looking to make the best use of the summer transfer window and bring in players of his own choice.
Bolstering the attacking department could be one of Moyes’s top priorities, and with that in mind should he look to bring his former player Juan Mata to the London Stadium next summer?
Moyes signed the Spaniard during his time at Manchester United from Chelsea, and could be tempted to do so again, as reports emerged this week that the Spain international is all set to leave Old Trafford in the summer.
Mata, who earns around £140k-per-week according to Total Sportek, has a contract at the club till 2019, and therefore West Ham have a chance to get him on a cut price deal.
The Spaniard is a vastly experienced Premier League star, and is a world class player. He has still plenty to offer to the game and has two to three quality years left in him.
Mata is a fantastic attacking midfielder who loves to find killer passes, and get into good scoring positions. This season he has scored three goals and registered four assists in the Premier League in 20 league starts.
Moyes didn’t last long at United, and couldn’t get the best out of him within such a short time, but he can build a team around the Spaniard for the Hammers.