Should Tottenham Hotspur consider swap deal between Toby Alderweireld and Anthony Martial?

With every passing week, Tottenham Hotspur fans are getting more anxious and agitated with Toby Toby Alderweireld’s situation.
The Belgium international is fully fit but he is not being considered by Mauricio Pochettino, which further fuels the theory that Spurs are considering selling one of their top players.
The 29-year-old has a contract at the north London club till 2019, and could leave next summer for £25.4 million before the final 14 days of the transfer window.
Spurs have offered Alderweireld £110,000 a week including bonuses but he is demanding a deal worth £150,000 a week which the north London club are not willing to offer.
The best solution for Spurs is to sell him to the highest bidder, and there is no shortage of admirers with Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona all being reportedly interested.
Ideally, Spurs would love to sell Alderweireld to a foreign club, but should they consider a swap deal with Manchester United with Anthony Martial moving the other way?
The Red Devils paid in the region of £36 million, as reported by the BBC to sign Martial from Monaco in 2015. The 22-year-old has a contract till 2019, and United are likely to demand in the north of £50 million for the Frenchman.
According to a recent report from RMC Sport, the Frenchman is reconsidering his long future at the club following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window.
Martial will be a terrific signing for Spurs and would provide another boost to Pochettino’s attack. On the other hand, United would get a world class centre-back, an area where Jose Mourinho needs to bolster next season.
Swap deals are notoriously difficult, especially between two rival clubs, but this deal will benefit both the clubs, and Spurs should explore this option in the summer.