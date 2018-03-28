Should Newcastle United reignite interest in Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths?

Last summer, Premier League duo Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion reportedly showed interest in signing Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths.
While West Brom could be relegated from the Premier League this season, Newcastle should secure safety under Rafa Benitez. And if they manage to do that, should they be looking to reignite their interest in Griffiths in the summer?
Newcastle needed a striker last summer but with only a limited budget given to Benitez, he signed Joselu instead. But the signing of the former Stoke City forward hasn’t been a complete success.
Islam Slimani was signed in the January transfer window on loan and he is yet to play for the Magpies. Aleksandar Mitrovic has been banging in goals for Fulham and Serbia, but he is not in Benitez’s plans and the club will look to sell him in the summer.
With that in mind, Newcastle should consider making a formal move for the Celtic striker who has scored 12 goals this season in all competitions.
Griffiths joined Celtic in 2014, and has been a key player for the club. In 2015-16, he scored 40 goals in all competitions, and is a proven goalscorer.
He has Champions League experience and would be a very good signing for the Magpies. Griffiths is well established at Celtic and it will need a lot of convincing to make him leave the Bhoys and join the Premier League.