Should Liverpool target Pontus Jansson instead of Virgil van Dijk?

Liverpool are among the host of Premier League clubs linked with a move for Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk in the summer.
The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the finest centre-backs in the Premier League. His physical presence, ability to play from the back, and his reading of the game is second to none.
Liverpool are looking to bolster their defence this summer. Jurgen Klopp has earmarked Van Dijk as a top priority target. However, he won’t come cheap. If the reports are to be believed, the defender would cost around £50m.
But could they save themselves £40m, by making a move for Leeds United’s highly rated Pontus Jansson?
The Leeds defender has been in great form this season, and has been linked with a move to the Premier League.
Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly keeping tabs on the player who is valued at £10m.
While Van Dijk would have represented a marquee and eye-catchy signing, Jansson on the other hand would be a very good addition to the squad and that too at a much lower price.