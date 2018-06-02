Should Everton make a move for Marouane Fellaini?

According to reports from The Times, Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini is all set to reject new contract offers at Manchester United as he seeks to continue his career elsewhere.
The report claims that the 30-year-old midfielder has offers from AC Milan and another British club. He is unlikely to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer, although United have offered him a one year deal.
Fellaini wants about £100,000 per week. Furthermore, he is seeking regular first-team football after starting five league games under Jose Mourinho last season.
Should Everton be interested in bringing back their former midfielder?
The Belgian enjoyed five good years under David Moyes when he was at Everton, and was loved by the fans. He will take no time to settle in at his old club.
Although he is not an archetypal Marco Silva signing, Fellaini brings different qualities to the side. His physicality and versatility could come in handy for a side that are looking to rebuild under a new manager.
Also, Fellaini is vastly experienced. He has a wealth of Premier League and Champions League experience, and is a regular player for the star studded Belgian national team. He could be a leader in the dressing room, and would add depth and quality to the side.