Sheffield Wednesday could look to sign Frederico Venâncio permanently

Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday could look to sign Frederico Venâncio on a permanent transfer at the end of this season.
The Vitória de Setúbal defender is currently on loan at Wednesday and it seems that they are quite impressed with what they have seen so far.
As per the reports from Portugal (translated by SportWitness), Sheffield Wednesday will have to pay around €3m for the defender this summer. Apparently, the clause was inserted into his contract when he signed a new three year deal with the Portuguese outfit.
Venâncio has made 12 appearances for the Championship outfit so far and he will be hoping to finish the season strongly.
The 25-year-old is yet to reach his peak and if he manages to adapt to the challenges of English football soon, he could prove to be a wise investment for Wednesday.
The only thing that remains to be seen is whether the player wants to stay in England beyond this summer.