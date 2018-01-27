Sheaf completes loan move to Stevenage

Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf has joined Stevenage until the end of the season. The 19-year-old, who can play in both defence and midfield, signs for the League Two side with a view to picking up first-team football.
Sheaf joined Arsenal from West Ham United u18s in 2014, and has made just two senior appearances for the Gunners. His first-team debut came in the Europa League group stages against Red Star Belgrade in October last year, and his most recent showing came in December’s FA Cup win over West Ham.
The versatile defender has been a mainstay with the reserve side, racking up more than 40 appearances for the u23s, but the lack of opportunities at senior level have led to his temporary departure.
Stevenage are currently 14th in League Two with 38 points from 29 games this season, coming off the back of two wins and two draws from their previous four outings. The squad is a mix of youth and experience, so Sheaf stands a chance of cementing a place.
Arsene Wenger has named the teenager in the Arsenal squad in the Europa League and EFL Cup, but with Sheaf being an unused substitute so often, it’s likely to have made up his mind to seek opportunities elsewhere. He’ll return to London at the end of the campaign.
Stats from Transfermarkt.