Shayne Lavery signs new deal with Everton

Everton have agreed on a new deal with their exciting young striker Shayne Lavery.
The 19-year-old has put pen to paper on a one year contract and the agreement has been confirmed on the club’s official website.
Lavery is a key member of Everton’s U23 side and the young striker will be hoping to press ahead with his development now that his future is secured.
The young forward joined Everton from Irish Premiership side Glenavon in July 2015 and he believes that Everton is the ideal club for him to improve his game.
Lavery made his full international debut for Northern Ireland back in May against Panama.
It will be interesting to see how he performs for David Unsworth’s young Blues next season. A strong campaign at the youth level could help him force his way into Silva’s first team plans in future.
Speaking to the club media after sealing his agreement, Lavery said: “I’m so happy to have signed a new deal. It’s great being at Everton, it’s a massive club. I came over here when I was 16 and improved my all-round game. There’s a lot I can still do to get better, though, and I want to keep developing. ”
Here is how the Everton fans reacted to the news.
Well done Shane…. a full international at 18 … keep the head down and break into the first team .
Go on ahead Shayne wee sons! Great seeing a young lad from #NI doing well at @everton! Be keeping an eye on you for the U23s, head down, bang them in. 💪👌 #COYB #GAWA
Great to see Shayne Lavery sign a new deal at Everton this afternoon #EFC
🖋Congratulations to U23 Forward Shayne Lavery who has signed a new 1 year contract at Everton! pic.twitter.com/DtFJz0QBea
