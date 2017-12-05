Shakhtar vs Manchester City Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Shakhtar vs Manchester City
UEFA Champions League 2017/18
6th December, 19:45 pm BST
Donbass Arena, Donetsk
Shakhtar vs Manchester City Preview
Manchester City face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this week and they will be looking to extend their impressive run of form with a win here.
Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk need just one point from this match to guarantee the second spot in Group F and they will be determined to avoid a defeat.
City have been unplayable at times this season and the hosts will need to be at their best to get something out of this game. The only positive for Shakhtar is that City have already secured top spot and they could field a weakened team on Wednesday.
Shakhtar vs Manchester City Team News
Bogdan Butko, Taison, Sergey Krivtsov and Maksim Malyshev are sidelined for tomorrow’s game. Darijo Srna is also unavailable for the home side.
As for the visitors, Kevin De Bruyne is suspended. John Stones and Benjamin Mendy are injured.
Predicted Shakhtar Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pyatov; Petryak, Ordets, Rakitskiy, Ismaily; Stepanenko, Fred; Bernard, Kovalenko, Marlos; Ferreyra
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Danilo, Mangala, Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho; B.Silva, Toure, Gundogan, Sane; Jesus
Shakhtar vs Manchester City Betting Tips
Manchester City have won their last 5 matches in the UEFA Champions League. Bet on the away side to win here.
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Shakhtar’s last 3 games in the UEFA Champions League.
Shakhtar vs Manchester City Prediction
Manchester City are in breathtaking form right now and they are likely to beat most teams around Europe.
Shakhtar are well out of their depth here and are likely to end up on the losing side. An away win seems likely.
Shakhtar 1-3 Manchester City