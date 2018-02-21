Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Sevilla vs Manchester United Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

21 February, 2018 English Premier League, La Liga, Manchester United, Sevilla, Transfer News & Rumours, UEFA Champions League

Sevilla vs Manchester United
UEFA Champions League 2017/18
21st February, 19:45 pm BST
Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, Seville
Live Stream: Watch Sevilla vs Manchester United live on BT Sport 2

Sevilla vs Manchester United Preview

Sevilla host Manchester United in the Champions League this week and the La Liga outfit will be looking to extend their impressive run of form at home with a win.

The hosts have only lost one home game all season. Furthermore, they have only lost one of their last nine. Sevilla will be confident of getting a result against United.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have won four and drawn two of their last six in all competitions and they will fancy their chances here.

The Red Devils have a poor record against Spanish sides but they cannot be underestimated. Jose Mourinho’s side have only won two of their last 11 matches against Spanish sides.

Sevilla vs Manchester United Team News

Joaquín Correa is a major doubt with a hamstring injury. Éver Banega is also a doubt after missing Sevilla’s last two games. Miguel Layún is also ineligible for the hosts.

As for United, Fellaini is the only injury doubt.

Predicted Sevilla Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Rico; Mercado, Kjaer, Lenglet, Escudero; N’Zonzi, Pizarro; Navas, Vazquez, Sarabia; Muriel

Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young; Matic, Pogba; Mata, Lingard, Sanchez; Lukaku

Sevilla vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Both teams have lost just one of their last six games in all competitions. Bet on a draw here.

Manchester United have kept 4 clean sheets in their last six games in all competitions. Under 2.5 goals seem likely.

Sevilla vs Manchester United Prediction

This will be a very close contest and it will be hard to separate the two sides.

Sevilla and Manchester United are likely to cancel each other out here and a draw seems like the most probably result.

Sevilla 1-1 Manchester United

 

