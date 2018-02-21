Sevilla vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

Jose Mourinho’s bid for a third Champions League triumph continues on Wednesday as Manchester United visit Sevilla in the last-16 of the competition.
Mourinho has previously won the trophy with Porto and Inter Milan and he is eager to follow up last year’s Europa League success with United.
Sevilla won that competition three times in a row between 2014 and 2016 and they acquitted themselves well during the Champions League group stages this time around.
The La Liga side drew twice with Liverpool on their way to second place in Group E and they head into Wednesday’s game on the back of a three-game winning run.
United have lost just two of their last 12 matches in all competitions and are big favourites to progress to the quarter-finals.
The Red Devils are priced at 1/3 to reach the last eight, with Sevilla on offer at 9/4.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
ONCE del #SevillaFC ante el @ManUtd_Es en la IDA de 1/8 de final de la @LigadeCampeones #vamosmisevilla #UCL #ThisIsSevilla pic.twitter.com/fiz3jEbvp3
— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) February 21, 2018
How #MUFC line up for tonight's #UCL clash with Sevilla… pic.twitter.com/7g80OaosMv
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 21, 2018