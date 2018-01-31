Everton striker Sandro Ramirez has joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the season, the Spanish La Liga side have confirmed.
The 22-year-old returns to Spain just half a season after coming to the Premier League from Malaga, after enduring a troublesome debut campaign at Goodison Park.
Sandro made only seven starts in all competition for the Blues, scoring just one goal. He found himself an unused substitute or was left out of the matchday squad entirely, so a return to his native country isn’t a surprise.
The Spanish u21 international has played for Las Palmas and Barcelona at youth level, before a move to Malaga saw him bag 14 goals in 30 La Liga games, resulting in the switch to Merseyside a year later.
Sevilla revealed the centre-forward passed a medical this morning and would be introducing himself to his new teammates this afternoon. Sandro still has a contract with Everton until 2021, so his time in the Premier League may not be finished.
He’s still very young and has a lot to learn, but the Blues will be hoping his six months at Sevilla can help turn his career around.
The La Liga outfit have stiff competition in attack, however, with Wissam Ben Yedder and Luis Muriel having shared striker responsibilities this season, so Sandro will have to work hard to get a game.
