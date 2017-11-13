Sevilla midfielder sets trio of Premier League clubs on alert after latest admission

Sevilla and France midfielder Steven N’Zonzi may have excited a number of Premier League clubs after recently admitting his love for the English top-flight, reports the Mirror. The 28-year-old, who played for Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City during his time in England, revealed his admiration for the league and hinted a return could happen in the near future.
“I love the Premier League. I really like the Premier League, this is where I started at a good level. I had a great time there. I don’t know what is going to happen in the future. I am fine at Sevilla, I feel good. I am used to it now. It is my third season so I am happy,” he said.
N’Zonzi joined Sevilla from Stoke for just £7m in 2015, and has gone on to become one of the best midfielders in La Liga. He won the Europa League in 2015/16 and has frequently competed in the Champions League during his time at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.
The Frenchman’s form in Spain has led to interest from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United, although little movement has been made of yet. N’Zonzi is contracted with Sevilla until 2020, having signed a new deal in January. He’s made 106 appearances for the La Liga club, scoring and creating 12 goals.
Arsenal are desperate for a more combative midfielder who can also control possession and dominate his opponent, so it’s wouldn’t be a surprise if they tested the water for N’Zonzi in January. He’s currently valued at £27m, which is less than the Gunners paid for Granit Xhaka.