Sevilla looking to sign Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial has had a tough time at Manchester United since the arrival of Jose Mourinho.
The Portuguese manager has limited Martial’s role and game time so much so that the player has had to sit out some games over the last few months.
Furthermore, the French striker is not playing in his natural role anymore. Martial has had to play on the wing in order to accommodate the in-form Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
As per the reports, Sevilla are looking to sign the Manchester United striker and the La Liga club’s director Monchi has been in contact with Martial’s agent regarding a future transfer.
It will be interesting to see how the player responds to this interest now. There is no doubt that Martial has not been treated properly by Mourinho and if things do not change soon, he might have to leave in order to save his career. At this stage of his career, Martial needs to play regularly.
Manchester United will need to find a way to keep the player happy and content for now. Martial is a world class talent and they cannot afford to let him go. Furthermore, they paid a huge sum of money for his services and will have to settle for far less if they decide to sell him now.
Martial was a major hit under Louis van Gaal during his first season at the club and managed to score 17 goals. This season he has scored just 4 goals in 17 games so far.