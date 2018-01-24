Man Utd keen to sign Chelsea and Man City midfield target

Manchester United are interested in signing Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.
The Ivory Coast international has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City in recent weeks, but Sky Sports have claimed United are also in the running.
The 26-year-old was close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona last summer, but the transfer fell through after Nice upped the asking price.
The midfielder is said to have an unofficial €40 million release clause in his contract, but his move to the Nou Camp collapsed after Paris Saint-Germain indicated they would offer €10m more.
Seri’s current contract expires in the summer of 2019 and Nice are believed to want to cash in now rather than risk losing him for nothing. He joined Nice from Paços de Ferreira in 2015 for around £750,000 and has appeared in almost every Ligue 1 match since.
United are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements, with Marouane Fellaini’s future still unclear as he is yet to sign a new deal.
Michael Carrick’s retirement at the end of the season will also leave a hole in United’s squad and Seri looks the ideal candidate to strengthen Jose Mourinho’s options.