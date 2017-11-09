Sergio Aguero wants to leave Manchester City in 2019

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has revealed that he plans to return to his boyhood club Independiente when his contract runs out in 2019.
The 29-year-old is Manchester City’s record goalscorer and the Premier League giants will not want to lose him. There is an option to extend his deal for another year, but it seems that Aguero has other plans.
He said: “It came out that Milan and Real Madrid wanted me and – I don’t know where I read it – but they said, ‘They just spoiled Independiente’s dream.’ But the idea was always to go back to Independiente when my contract with City runs out in 2019. I have an option to extend one more year with City where it’s the priority but it’s always an option. The idea is to go back. Now, I’m doing very well and hopefully, we can win the cup [title], but it’s not easy.”
Aguero is away on international duty now and he is expected to play in the friendly against Russia this week.
The Argentine international has been a major hit at City ever since he signed from Atletico Madrid and he will be hoping to finish on a high as well. Manchester City are on top of the Premier League table right now and Aguero will be looking to guide them to another title this year.
Furthermore, he will want to win the Champions League with the Etihad outfit as well.