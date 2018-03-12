Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Sergio Aguero posts injury update on Twitter, Man City fans react

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has picked up a knee injury and the Argentine will miss today’s match against Stoke City.

The Premier League leaders have already confirmed the news on their official website.

Meanwhile, the player has confirmed on Twitter that he will be out for two weeks. Aguero pulled up with some discomfort in training yesterday and the tests have shown that he has injured his knee.

Manchester City won’t be worried about the situation because of the two-week break between the Stoke and the Everton game. Guardiola’s men will play Everton on the 31st of March after tonight’s game against Stoke City. Therefore, Aguero will have ample time to recover and return against the Toffees.

In the meantime, Gabriel Jesus is expected to replace the Argentine in the starting lineup. The Brazilian has been very impressive this season and he will be looking to make a big impact against the Potters tonight.

