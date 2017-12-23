Sergio Aguero frustrated with Guardiola’s lack of faith in him

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero is thought to be frustrated with the management of Pep Guardiola so far.
The 29-year-old has been a key player for the club ever since he joined them from Atletico Madrid. However, the former Barcelona boss has been reluctant to use the Argentine in the big games over the last year.
As per the report, Guardiola’s lack of faith in the player could force Aguero towards an exit.
Aguero was left on the bench during City’s win at Old Trafford. He was then taken off early during the game against Tottenham.
Apparently, the Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak is aware of Aguero’s concerns and he assured the forward that things would change this season. So far, that has not been the case.
It is clear that Gabriel Jesus is the preferred option for Pep Guardiola when it comes to key matches.
City have been linked with a move for Alexis Sanchez and if they manage to sign the Chilean, things could go from bad to worse for Aguero.
The report claims that Manchester City do not want to sell Aguero in the summer but it will be interesting to see what the player wants for himself now.