Serge Aurier undergoes Tottenham medical, deal close

Tottenham have been linked with the PSG right back Serge Aurier for a while now.
The Ivorian is set to leave the French outfit this summer and it appears that Spurs are closing in on a move.
According to L’Equipe (translated by HITC), the highly rated right back has already undergone with medical with the Premier League. The tests were carried out in Paris because Aurier is not allowed to enter the UK. The Londoners sent the club officials to Paris in order to complete the procedures.
The player is banned from travelling to the UK after he was found guilty of elbowing a police offer in September 2016.
The Londoners have already signed goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and centre back Davinson Sanchez this summer and it seems that Aurier is next in line. Spurs have been linked with Ross Barkley as well.
The Premier League outfit sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City this summer and therefore it is no surprise that they want to add depth to that position by signing another right back.
Despite his antics, Aurier is a fantastic defender and although he will not be able to help out in the attack like Walker did, he will improve Spurs at the back.
As per the report from L’Equipe, the player will cost Tottenham around £23million and an agreement has been reached between the two clubs. As soon as the legal proceedings are over, Aurier will complete his move to Tottenham.