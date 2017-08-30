Serge Aurier set to join Tottenham, PSG defender cleared to work in the UK

Serge Aurier is all set to complete his transfer to Tottenham before the transfer window closes.
The PSG right back has been cleared to work in the UK and Sky Sports are claiming that the move is imminent. As per the report, the two clubs have agreed a £23m fee and the player has already passed his medical.
The report adds that Chelsea and Manchester United wanted to sign Aurier as well but the player chose Spurs because of Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy.
Initially, the move was in doubt because of Aurier’s legal problems. The player was banned from entering the UK because he assaulted a police officer last year. It seems that the issue has been sorted now and the player has received his work permit.
Tottenham sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City this summer and Aurier could prove to be a fantastic alternative. Although the Londoners have the likes of Trippier and Walker-Peters at their disposal, it seems that Pochettino wanted to add more depth to that position.
Aurier is a fantastic defender and he will improve the Londoners at the back. Although he is not the best going forward, he is an upgrade on Walker when it comes to defending.
Spurs have already signed Davinson Sanchez this summer and are expected to sign the young Argentine defender Juan Foyth.
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has been linked with a move to Spurs as well.