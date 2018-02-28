Blog Columns Site News Sean Goss reacts to Rangers win on Twitter

Sean Goss reacts to Rangers win on Twitter

28 February, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League, Site News

Glasgow Rangers closed the gap with arch rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership to six points after beating St Johnstone on Tuesday.

The Gers registered a 4-1 victory and clinched their fifth straight win in all competitions in the process.

After the match, Sean Goss, on loan from Queens Park Rangers, took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:

Goals from James Tavernier, Josh Windass, Goss and Morelos earned all three points for the visitors.

The 22-year-old has been in excellent form since his move to Rangers in the January transfer window. Rangers boss Graeme Murty has said recently that the club will be looking to to make his deal a permanent one, but it won’t be easy to do.

Fellow teammate Eduardo Herrera took to Twitter to let him know he is a quality player.

Rangers fans responded to his tweet and praised his performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Chris Wilder comments on Tottenham's interest in David Brooks
Chelsea star Willian linked with summer move to Manchester United

About The Author

johnblake