Sean Goss joins Rangers on loan

Rangers have agreed on a deal to sign the highly rated Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sean Goss on loan for the rest of the season.
Goss joined QPR last January from Manchester United and he will be hoping to get some first team experience under his belt at Ibrox now.
The 22-year-old was very highly regarded as a youth player for Manchester United and it will be interesting to see if he can fulfil those expectations now.
Goss’ playing style and maturity earned him comparisons with the Manchester United star Michael Carrick. The deep-lying midfielder was a key part of the Manchester United side that won the U21s title in 2015.
He went on to make his first-team appearance for the Red Devils during the pre-season tour of USA. Goss was brought on as a substitute for Carrick. Furthermore, the 22-year-old was named in a Premier League matchday squad in November 2015 against Watford. He was also a part of the Champions League squad to take on Wolfsburg in December that year.
The left-footed central midfielder will be hoping to make his mark in Scottish football now.
After completing the move, he said: “For me, it’s a no-brainer really. Rangers are a massive football club with a massive fanbase as well, and being out there seeing the stadium was unbelievable. I know it is a tough league and there is a lot expected of the Rangers players. That is why I’m here – I want to challenge myself at a big club and I can’t wait to get going. It’s been frustrating for me personally the last year or so with game time, but I’m hoping to come here and do well for this club. [The experience of playing for Manchester United] will help. They are both massive clubs with a lot of fans all over the world. I am hoping to bring that experience with me.”