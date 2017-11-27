Sean Dyche angered by Arsenal’s late penalty; “the bigger clubs seem to get the decision”

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said bigger clubs seem to get more favourable refereeing decisions after his side lost 1-0 to an added-time penalty for Arsenal.
Burnley would go with a point from the game after holding Arsenal to a 0-0 draw till the dying stages, before it ending in heartbreak. In the dying moments of extra time, Aaron Ramsey made the most of the contact from Tarkowski, and Lee Mason awarded a penalty. Alexis Sánchez slid the ball home and seconds later, the referee blew the whistle and boos rang around the stadium.
Later, a furious, as well as disappointed Sean Dyche, said, “It was highly unlikely it wasn’t going to get given, you can draw your conclusions from that. It probably is a penalty but it was never not going to be given, I can assure you. You lay your hands on someone, he goes down, they are tough calls; you have to be 100%, which I assume the referee is.
“It’s a tough job for referees, it’s not going to change. There were some frustrations with some of the moments – I’ve not spoken to him. Ramsey, that was a smash in the back compared to what most people go down with.”
It must be getting frustrating for the Clarets considering this was the third consecutive time they have lost to Arsenal in controversial circumstances. Last season in the fixture at Turf Moor, defender Laurent Koscielny’s handball was missed in the goal that ended up being the winner (in addition to Burnley claiming that the defender was also offside. In the game at the Emirates, Sánchez (once again) got all the points for the Gunners with a controversial 98th-minute penalty.
Nothing more certain in life than an Arsenal penalty when they’re on the verge of dropping points.
— Nozrul Ahmed (@NozrulAhmed) November 26, 2017
Dyche added, “We’ve had a lot not given. I don’t know why. The bigger clubs seem to get the decisions; I’m not sure it’s that fact [this afternoon]. You have to be clear only because it’s unlikely he’s ever going to get there [to the ball], so when is a foul a foul?”
Arsene Wenger meanwhile didn’t agree with Dyche on the same and said, “When you speak to him (Ramsey), he didn’t throw himself on the ground. He wanted to go back and flick the ball, he was pushed in the back, had a problem in the neck from the push – it was a very strong push.”
If Oumar Niasse was banned for “exaggerated dive” last week.
Aaron Ramsey exaggerated that fall for Arsenal’s penalty at Burnley today and should be banned for two games as well.
🚶🏼
— Okon ‘Ediye’ Nya (@iamOkon) November 26, 2017
The win moved Arsenal to fourth in the table with 25 points. Burnley, who are doing fantastically well see themselves in the seventh spot with 22 points, just one behind Liverpool.