Seamus Coleman raves about his new teammate Richarlison

Everton defender Seamus Coleman has had his say on the new signing Richarlison.
The Brazilian forward joined the Toffees in a £40m deal in late July and he has made a fantastic start to life at his new club.
Richarlison scored twice against Wolves to secure a point for his side on his debut and Coleman has now lavished praise on his new teammate.
The Everton right-back has revealed that Richarlison is a great lad who does his job in the attacking as well as the defensive department.
He said: “I don’t want to put too much pressure on him but he’s a great lad, he does all the stuff he needs to do going forward, but he digs in and he’s a proper team player. I’m very excited by him, he’s a proper Everton player.”
The Brazilian’s hardworking style of play has clearly impressed his teammates so far and he will be hoping to build on that and produce more impressive displays in future.
Everton have invested a lot of money on the former Watford player and the fans will be delighted to see how quickly he has made an impact.
Marco Silva was criticised for his decision to break the bank for an unproven player but the new Everton manager will be proven right if Richarlison manages to maintain this kind of form.