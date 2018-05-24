We reported on Wednesday that Liverpool midfielder Emre Can was ‘100%’ on his way to Juventus this summer and would officially make the switch next week, and unsurprisingly fans have reacted unfavourably.
The 24-year-old made 166 appearances for Liverpool since his 2014-move from Bayer Leverkusen and has opted to exit Anfield for free despite the Reds reaching the Champions League final against Real Madrid this season.
Fans weren’t pleased that Can refused to sign a new deal and insulted the Merseysiders by saying he wants to play for ‘a very big club’, so his departure won’t go down well in the coming days.
The German international was a regular in the side before being sidelined with a back injury in March, but supporters are now hoping he doesn’t return in time for Saturday’s Champions League clash and will be glad to see the back of him.
get in bloody made up 😀 bye bye scum
— TheRealredman26#fronning (@shaunrobbitt91) May 21, 2018
Go away
— Dedi dhidong (@dedi_hamnur) May 22, 2018
Shame 🙁
— Dan Ogunshakin (@DanOgunshakin) May 21, 2018
Really disappointed in him to be honest. I wish Emre well, but am shocked that he lacks the self-confidence to fight for his place. Probably for the best for LFC in the end, but a shame nonetheless.
— The Polyorchid🇪🇺 (@thepolyorchid) May 21, 2018
What a silly guy
— Ali (@contact_Ali_) May 23, 2018
Overrated player…. never really consistently performed at a high level. Not at all fussed about him leaving. Will weaken a good #Juventus side.
— The Bossman (@dj_bossman) May 21, 2018
Fans believe Naby Keita will be a much midfielder for Liverpool than Can next season, so they aren’t worried that he’s leaving.
Many feel confused at why the 24-year-old has left a club on the verge of greatness and believe Can is perhaps getting above his station, having failed to make Germany’s World Cup squad.
