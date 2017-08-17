Scottish superstar could leave Leipzig this summer

Scotland international Oliver Burke could leave Bundesliga club RB Leipzig this summer, reports the Daily Record.
Burke was signed by Leipzig from Nottingham Forest in 2016 in a move that surprised many. Although the 20-year-old played a few games since his 13 million move from Forest, he failed to hold down a regular place in the club’s starting XI.
This has prompted many, including German publication Kicker, to speculate that Burke is on the move and could return to English football before the transfer window closes on August 31.
Kicker believe that the any move would be permanent rather than a loan as Leipzig look to offload the player completely from their ranks saying ‘the player has not developed enough tactically’.
The major part of Burke’s appearances for the club came off the bench. Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl had previously tipped the winger to have a breakthrough year this season in the Bundesliga. Club sporting director Ralph Ragnick was adamant that Burke would not be going anywhere this summer but it looks like there has been a change in dynamics regarding this particular issue.
Burke is reportedly attracting interest from Crystal Palace among a number of other clubs.