Scott Sinclair reacts to Celtic win on Twitter

Celtic took another major step towards clinching their seventh consecutive Scottish Premiership title after winning against Hamilton on Sunday.
Scott Sinclair has taken to social networking site Twitter after Celtic’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hamilton Academical on Sunday, to celebrate the team’s victory.
Brendan Rodgers’ side have extended their lead at the top of the table to 13 points with that win, and it takes the Hoops to the brink of yet another Scottish Premiership title.
Moussa Dembele could have given the Bhoys a flying start when he capitalised on some sloppy defending but could only manage to hit the ball straight at the keeper.
Celtic didn’t have to wait long for their opener as Callum McGregor scored inside three minutes after being set up by Patrick Roberts.
Hamilton equalised after 18 minutes, but Celtic went into the break with numerical advantage after Darren Lyon was shown the red card after he picked up his second yellow.
The stage was set for Leigh Griffiths to take the centre-stage and the Scotland international coolly headed home meeting a delicious cross from the left from Sinclair.
It wasn’t a free-flowing Celtic performance, although they did enjoy a lion-share of possession, but the victory in a way reflects the Bhoys’s overall campaign – grinding out results even when they were some way short of their best.
This is what the 29-year-old had to say after the match:
…Important 3 points today, roll on next week! https://t.co/Z4VyNGjSve
— Scott Sinclair (@Scotty_Sinclair) April 8, 2018
