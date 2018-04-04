Scott Hogan reacts to Aston Villa win vs Reading on Twitter

Scott Hogan took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Aston Villa won against Reading on Tuesday night.
Villa defeated Reading 3-0 at Villa Park and kept their automatic promotion hopes alive, although it seems difficult.
Hogan joined Villa in the January transfer window of 2017 from Brentford for a fee of around £12m, according to BBC Sport, and has been an important player for Steve Bruce’s side.
This season he has made 33 appearances in the Championship, of which he has started in 17 games, and has six goals and two assists to his name.
After a goalless first half, Villa took the lead through Birkir Bjarnason.
Conor Hourihane scored a header from Robert Snodgrass’ cross in the 63rd minute and Hogan scored the final goal to seal all three points for Steve Bruce’s side.
The 25-year-old was superb against Reading and took to Twitter after the game to express his delight. He tweeted:
Back on the pitch scoring and back to winning ways @AVFCOfficial #UTV ⚽ pic.twitter.com/MwpJ9MuBp5
— Scott Hogan (@ScottHogan_9) April 3, 2018
He attempted five shots, won three aerial duels, and made one key pass during the game, according to whoscored.com.
Villa fans responded to his tweet and let him know that he did very well during the game. Here are some of the selected tweets:
