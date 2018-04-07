Scott Brown: James Forrest is Celtic’s player of the year

Celtic skipper Scott Brown has enjoyed a fantastic 2017-18 campaign, and is one of the contenders for the player of the season.
However, the 32-year-old believes that the award should go to his club teammate James Forrest who has been “exceptional” this season.
Brown is highly impressed with Forrest, and claims that the Scotland winger deserves to be the player of year by a country mile.
Forrest made his senior Celtic debut in 2010 after graduating from the academy. While he has the ability to dribble past players, his output in the final third has been questioned by his critics.
However, he has silenced all his doubters by scoring 16 goals in all competitions, and further laying off eight for others this season.
Brown believes that the 26-year-old is good at ball retention and that he can reach new levels with the Bhoys next season.
Forrest has been largely benefitted this season by the absence of Patrick Roberts who missed a large chunk of the season through injury.
He has played regularly in his absence and that has hugely helped in boosting his confidence.
“James Forrest has been our player of the year by a country mile given how well he’s played – he’s been exceptional after coming through here as a young kid,” said Brown to the Evening Times.
“I’d give it to James because it’s the best season I’ve ever seen him have. He’s scored 16 goals and I’ve never seen him play with a smile on his face as much as he does now.
“Without laughing or joking, I don’t think you should give awards to players who don’t score goals or produce assists so it would be James for me. It’s about time that everyone realised how good he is.”