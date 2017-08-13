Schalke in talks to sign Chelsea defender, confirms club official

Bundesliga outfit FC Schalke 04 are officially negotiating a deal to sign Chelsea left back Abdul ‘Baba’ Rahman, said club sporting director Christian Heidel.
The Ghana international spent last season on loan at Schalke where he made 20 appearances for the club in the first half of the season before injuring his knee at the Africa Cup of Nations in January and subsequently ending his 2016/17 campaign then and there.
The 23-year-old has not played for Chelsea since May 2016 and it is evident that manager Antonio Conte does not see him as part of his plans to retain the Premier League title.
“We are in talks with the player, his advisor and Chelsea,” said Heidel.
“Ultimately, it is about when Baba will be able to play again. No decision has yet been made.”
It is still not clear whether the player will move to Gelsenkirchen on a another loan or a permanent basis but the general consensus at the moment suggests the latter.
Baba Rahman joined Chelsea from FC Augsburg, another German club. He made 23 appearances for the Blues in the 2015-16 season but Spanish international Cesar Azpilicueta was the preferred first choice at left back.
And with Chelsea also monitoring the situation of Juventus defender Alex Sandro, it is apparent that Rahman will ply his trade somewhere else this season.