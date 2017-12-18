Sandro Ramirez expected to leave Everton in January

Everton striker Sandro Ramirez has struggled to impress at Goodison Park so far and he could be on his way out of the club in January.
According to a report from Estadio Deportivo (translated by SportWitness), Sandro’s transfer away from Everton is almost inevitable.
The 22-year-old joined Everton from Malaga in the summer but he has started just 5 games for the Toffees in all competitions so far. Ramirez has scored just once for Everton and it is clear that he is not the first choice striker for Sam Allardyce.
Everton have been linked with Christian Benteke recently and it seems that a move away from the club is the best option for Ramirez right now. At this stage of his career, the 22-year-old needs to play regularly.
According to the report (translated by SportWitness), Sandro’s days at Everton are numbered because his adventure at Merseyside has gone all wrong.
The report adds that Malaga are keen on signing him but they do not have the financial means to pull off a big money deal. Everton will have to keep paying a portion of the player’s wages. Furthermore, the loan fee will have to be waived off as well.
Ramirez is only 22 and is clearly quite talented. Despite not being able to impress so far, the attacker deserves another chance under Allardyce. Everton are already lacking in the striking department and letting Ramirez leave will only weaken them now. Loaning him out without signing someone would be a big mistake.