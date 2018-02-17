Sandro Ramirez does not wish to play for Everton anymore

Everton striker Sandro Ramirez does not wish to play for the Premier League outfit anymore.
The Spaniard joined the Toffees in the summer for a fee of £5m. However, he struggled to adapt to the demands of English football and Everton decided to loan him out to Sevilla last month.
Ramirez managed to score just once in 15 games for Everton during his time at the club. It seems that the player is determined to end his nightmare spell at Goodison Park at the end of this season.
The Spaniard was excellent for Malaga last year and the former Everton manager Ronald Koeman had high hopes when he signed Ramirez.
It will be interesting to see whether Ramirez can rediscover his form with Sevilla now. So far, he has not managed to make an impact at Sevilla but he believes that joining the La Liga club was the right decision.
Ramirez said: “I’ve been here two weeks and I want to continue next season at Sevilla. I’m really where I want to be”.
It seems that Everton might have to cut their losses in the summer and invest in a new number nine at the end of this season. The Toffees have failed miserably in their attempt to replace Lukaku so far.
