Sanchez struggling because of failed Man City move, says former Arsenal defender

Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez has struggled to find his best form this season because he wants to move away from the Emirates, claims former Gunners man Emmanuel Eboue.
Sanchez is in the last year of his contract at Arsenal and could walk away for free at the end of the season. The Chile international was very close to joining Premier League rivals Manchester City in the summer transfer window but his deadline day move collapsed at the last minute.
Arsenal had already lined up AS Monaco’s Thomas Lemar as a potential replacement but a deal could not be done in time which resulted in Sanchez staying in North London.
The former Barcelona winger has managed just one goal in eight league appearances this season as Arsenal lie at sixth on the table, 12 points behind league leaders City.
“This year is hard. It’s hard for him because he wants to move, Arsenal kept him so he has a lot of pressure in his head,” said Eboue.
“Sanchez is a great player. Arsenal have to keep him, Ozil and Sanchez. Anything can happen in football.”
Mesut Ozil is also in the last year of his contract with both players expected to move either in the January transfer window or at the end of the season.
Eboue was quick to add, however, that no player is bigger than the club, insisting that every player in the squad has a job to do.
“At Arsenal they don’t have the two best players. All of them are the best. In the team we don’t have the same talent, everybody has their job to do on the pitch,” he added.
“Ozil’s job is to make assists, the last pass, score goals, sometimes he can shoot, sometimes he can score.
“Sanchez also passes but more goals. In his first year he scored a lot of goals.”
The Gunners return to action this weekend in the highly anticipated North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates.