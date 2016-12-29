Samir Nasri to be investigated by Spanish anti-doping agency

The French footballer has repeatedly come under the scanner in the past for a variety of reasons. It seems that the former Arsenal player’s knack for getting in trouble hasn’t ceased in Spain. The attacker is under investigation by the Spanish anti-doping agency for the intravenous drip treatment he is said to have received at a Los Angeles clinic.
News of Nasri’s treatment emerged on Tuesday evening when “Drip Doctors” posted a tweet and a photograph of Nasri alongside the organisation’s co-founder Jamila Sozahdah.
We provided @SamNasri19 a concierge Immunity IV Drip to keep him hydrated & in top health during his busy soccer season with @SevillaFC 💧💯 pic.twitter.com/bfDNeM5vQu
— Drip Doctors (@DripDoctors) December 27, 2016
This has since caused massive hysteria because Nasri’s official account subsequently quoted the DripDoctors Twitter posts, which were then followed by a series of bizarre and sexually explicit messages which included “U also provided me a full sexual service too right after”.
The string of posts was later deleted, and Nasri stated: “My account got hacked sorry about what happen earlier.”
Whether Nasri’s account was hacked or not cannot be known, but footballers have had a notorious history of posting embarrassing tweets and then blaming “a friend” or a stranger hacking the account.
Regardless, what is more pertinent for the footballer is the fact that the World Anti-Doping Agency or WADA, and the Spanish authorities have been alerted to the claim about the clinic visit by the Twitter post from Richard Ings. Ings is the former head of anti-doping at the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), who also worked as chair and chief executive of the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Agency.
Which should be of great interest to @wada_ama and @AEPSAD#IV>50mlbanned https://t.co/cetyltqRvO
— Richard Ings (@ringsau) December 27, 2016
What his tweet is indicating towards is the fact that the World Anti-Doping Agency only allows intravenous infusions of up to 50 millilitres unless there is a clear medical reason, such as a hospital admission, or if the athlete has a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). In Nasri’s case, there is neither, which could get him into significant trouble.
The Los Angeles-based clinic is famed for offering vitamin therapy and vitamin booster shots to high-profile stars and celebrities including Chris Brown and stars of the NFL and NBA.
The Spanish anti-doping agency (AEPSAD) have opened an investigation into Nasri and his use of the IV drip, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais.
Sevilla are said to be surprised by the assertions and will ask the Frenchman for an explanation when he returns to Spain on Thursday after spending the winter break in the United States. The La Liga side is doing very well this season and sit in the third place in the table, just one point behind second-placed Barcelona. Naturally, this episode involving the Manchester City-owned player will not be welcomed by manager Jorge Sampaoli as well as the club heirarchy. Either Nasri was unaware of WADA’s rule or he was, and went ahead with the treatment in any case. Either one of the scenarios doesn’t justify his actions as a professional athlete needs to abide by the strict rules set by the various governing bodies, and equally stay in touch with the developments
