Sam Johnstone hints at Manchester United exit in summer

Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone has hinted that he could be on his way out of Old Trafford at the end of this season.
The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Aston Villa and he has managed to establish himself as a key player at Villa Park.
Johnstone explained that it will be hard to break into the Manchester United first team and he cannot afford to sit on the bench at this stage of his career.
He said: “It’s very tough anyway to break in at a club like Man United. I’ve been there since I was 10-years-old but I was happy to play last year for Villa and get a full season this year. I’m enjoying playing football, I’m 25 now and you want to play every week. At Man United, you are probably not going to play every week. I only have a year left on my contract. Hopefully, I will do my job properly, help the club get promoted and see what happens.”
The young shot-stopper has one year left on his deal at Old Trafford and he could join Aston Villa permanently once the promotion is secured.
Reports from earlier in the season have already confirmed Steve Bruce’s desire to sign Johnstone permanently earlier this season.
Johnstone has been one of the best keepers in the Championship this season and he needs to play every week to fulfil his potential. Staying at Aston Villa beyond this season would be ideal for him.