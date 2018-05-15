Sam Allardyce set to be sacked, Marco Silva lined up as replacement

Everton manager Sam Allardyce is expected to leave the club this week.
The former England manager has failed to impress during his time at Goodison Park and the Toffees want to appoint Marco Silva as their new boss.
As per the reports, Everton are closing in on the highly rated manager and Allardyce could leave within the next two days.
Apparently, the Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has spoken to Paulo Fonseca and Marco Silva regarding the job but he views Silva as the top priority.
Everton fans will be delighted with the news of Allardyce’s departure. The former England boss did improve the results but there was no clear strategy on how the club would progress.
Silva is a young manager with fresh ideas and he will improve the club’s style of play as well.
It will be interesting to see whether Everton manage to tie up a deal for Marco Silva before the end of the week. The transfer window opens later this week and a delay in appointing the new manager could disrupt Everton’s transfer plans.