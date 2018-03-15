Sam Allardyce responds to Jack Wilshere transfer rumour

Sam Allardyce has said in the pre-match conference that he visited Old Trafford in the midweek to keep an eye on a couple of Sevilla players.
While uncertainty remains over Allardyce’s long term stay at the Merseyside club, it seems he has started making plans for the summer transfer window already.
However, Allardyce says that he is solely focussed on this season and that his first priority is securing Premier League safety for Everton.
The former West Ham manager was specifically asked to comment on whether Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is in his plans next season, to which he replied: “Next season is next season. Our main aim is to have the right discussions at the right time.
“When you’re living with a squad of 38 professionals we know players can only come with releasing some. The balance of ins and outs in the summer will be determined on what we bring in.”
According to reports from The Mirror, Everton are looking to sign the Arsenal midfielder in the summer transfer window.
The England international, who has 34 caps for his country, is out of contract in the summer and the Gunners are yet to agree on an extension.
Signing a central midfielder is a priority for Everton with the likes of Morgan Schneiderlin, Davy Klaassen and Tom Davies failing to make a strong impact this season.