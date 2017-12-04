Sam Allardyce looking to sign Troy Deeney for Everton

Sam Allardyce is looking to improve his attacking options when the transfer window opens in January and he has identified Troy Deeney as his top target.
According to ESPN, the Watford star is a priority target for the Toffees. The 29-year-old is a solid midtable striker and he has proven his pedigree in the Premier League with the Hornets.
There is no doubt that he would improve Everton if he joins them. However, it has to be said that Deeney can only be a short-term option given his age and ability. Everton need better players and Allardyce could benefit from investing in youth.
As per the report, Everton’s director of football Steve Walsh is a big fan of the player as well and he wanted to sign the player as a replacement for Lukaku during the summer. However, Ronald Koeman blocked that move and the Toffees ended up with Rooney and Sandro.
It will be interesting to see whether the Hornets sanction the sale of a key player halfway through the season now. Despite the signing of Richarlison and Gray, Deeney has been very useful for Marco Silva this season and selling him now could prove to be a huge mistake for Watford.