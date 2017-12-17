Sam Allardyce looking to sign Christian Benteke for Everton

Everton manager Sam Allardyce will be looking to add to his squad when the transfer window opens next month.
The Toffees have struggled in front of the goal since the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Allardyce wants to address that problem with the signing of Christian Benteke.
The Palace forward has not had a good season so far and is under a lot of pressure at Selhurst Park.
Allardyce has worked with the Belgian in the past and the former Liverpool striker did quite well when the current Everton boss was in charge of the Eagles.
It will be interesting to see whether Palace sanction a sale midway through the season. Despite his poor form, Benteke is their best striker.
Also, the £32m Belgian might not want to return to Merseyside again.
There is no doubt that Benteke is a very good player when on form and his performances under Allardyce in the past have been quite encouraging as well. He could prove to be a shrewd acquisition if Everton manage to pull it off.
Meanwhile, the Toffees are lining up a January move for Steven N’Zonzi as well. The Sevilla star is up for grabs and Allardyce hopes to beat Arsenal to the midfielder’s signature.