Sam Allardyce lining up a £25m move for Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi

Everton manager Sam Allardyce won his first game in charge of the Toffees yesterday.
The 63-year-old manager will be looking to secure a respectable finish in the Premier League this season and he is already looking to add to his squad so that Everton can have a strong second half.
According to reports, Allardyce wants to sign the experienced Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi in January. The Frenchman has a contract at Sevilla until 2020.
The former Stoke City player has had a fall out with Eduardo Berizzo and the Sevilla manager has asked him to train alone. The 28-year-old has been left out of the squads to face Villarreal and Cartagena as well.
N’Zonzi is valued at around £25million by the La Liga outfit and Everton should be able to pay that without any problems.
The Frenchman would add some much-needed bite and defensive cover to Everton’s midfield. The likes of Gueye and Schneiderlin have disappointed so far and the defensive midfield position needs improving right away.
N’Zonzi has proven himself in the Premier League before and he would be a terrific signing for Everton if they manage to pull it off.