Sam Allardyce departs, Everton fans react on Twitter

Everton have confirmed the departure of Sam Allardyce.
The former England manager guided the Toffees to 8th place in the Premier League this season but the Merseyside outfit have decided to move on and find another candidate to take them forward.
🔵 | Sam Allardyce has left his role as manager.
A statement from the club read: “On behalf of the chairman, board of directors and Mr Moshiri, I’d like to thank Sam for the job he has done at Everton over the last seven months. Sam was brought in at a challenging time last season to provide us with some stability and we are grateful to him for doing that. However, we have made the decision that, as part of our longer-term plan, we will be appointing a new manager this summer and will be commencing this process immediately. Again, we’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sam for his work with us over the last few months and wish him well for the future.”
Former Watford manager Marco Silva is expected to take over at Goodison Park next season.
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri invested heavily into the squad last summer and the Toffees were expected to challenge for the European spots. However, they failed miserably.
A change was expected this summer and the fans seem delighted with the club’s decision.
Allardyce will be disappointed with the decision after what he did this season. Everton were on the fringes of relegation when he arrived.
Everton will need to appoint their replacement as soon as possible. The transfer window opens on the 17th of this month and a delay in appointing the new manager could disrupt their transfer plans.
Here is how the Everton fans reacted to Allardyce’s dismissal.
Finally brought an end to the most embarrassing period in our club’s history.
Make sure you get the next appointment right please. None of us ever want to have him or his like associated with this club ever again.
— Grab68 (@Grab68) May 16, 2018
Hounded our more like!! Shame on you Everton fans who wanted him out! Did a good job in my opinion don’t know what thu expected had a decent finish
— chris mcmanus (@chris4981) May 16, 2018
