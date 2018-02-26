Sam Allardyce demands better performances from Everton signings

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has revealed that the new signings will have to perform better in order to justify their inflated price tags.
The former England boss claimed that the transfer market is inflated right now and therefore the Toffees have had to pay over-the-odds for most of their new signings.
He said (asked whether the new players need to do more): “Yes, no doubt about that. But you see Everton is in an inflated price bracket because everyone knew it had got money to spend so every player they went for ended up at a certain price for Everton. If it was Man United it would be even more, but if it’s less than Everton it’s less. We are in that bracket now so we either say we pay that price and bring the player in or we don’t. And that’s what you live with today. Yes, I would say the players need to be dealing with it more for the money we’ve paid for them.”
The Merseyside outfit have spent nearly £200m over the last two transfer windows but the players have failed to deliver on the pitch. Everton are currently ninth in the Premier League table after their defeat against Watford during the weekend.
It is clear that the money has not been spent well. The likes of Rooney, Keane, Klaassen and Ramirez have all struggled so far. Even Sigurdsson has failed to scale his usual heights.
January signing Theo Walcott is probably the only positive addition this season.
It will be interesting to see how Everton turn this situation around now. They cannot afford to be stuck with overpriced flops if they want to close the gap with the top six teams anytime soon.