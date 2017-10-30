Sam Allardyce confirms that he would ‘consider’ an offer from Everton

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has admitted that he would consider an approach from Everton to become their new boss.
Everton sacked Ronald Koeman this month after a disastrous run of games. David Unsworth, the club’s U-23 manager, has been appointed as caretaker manager but the Toffees have lost the two games played under him. Unsworth made his managerial debut in the Carabao Cup loss against Chelsea before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City in the Premier League.
The league defeat has relegated Everton to 18th on the table with just eight points from 10 games. Allardyce, who has a reputation for guiding relegation threatened clubs to safety, has been linked with a move to Goodison Park.
“Who knows? I’d have to consider that, if that phone call happens,” he told Bein Sports. “There’s no point in speculating at the moment, David Unsworth is in the chair. Joe [Royle] sat upstairs will have an opinion but, at the moment, it looks like it’s really going to be tough for Everton to get out of that position. They know what the problems are, they just perhaps want a bit of guidance now how to rectify those problems.
“I’ve been in this position a number of times in the last three clubs I’ve had and I’d just put the team back to basics.”
Burnley boss Sean Dyche and former Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti also remain in the running to replace Koeman at Everton.